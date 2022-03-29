908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Up to $19.47

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $20.44. 908 Devices shares last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 10,943 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 17.05, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $657.70 million, a P/E ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 2.16.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.13 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 52.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $399,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,682. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 285.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

