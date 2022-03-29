Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Down to $23.92

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $23.31. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 11,317 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

