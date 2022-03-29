Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Shares Bought by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abiomed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

ABMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.75.

ABMD traded up $6.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $328.76. 1,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,979. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.27 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.67 and a 200 day moving average of $325.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total transaction of $965,311.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,412 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,956. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile (Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.