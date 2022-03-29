Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.700-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-7.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 171,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.63. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after purchasing an additional 105,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $397,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

