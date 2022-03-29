Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.70-7.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56-6.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.Academy Sports and Outdoors also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.700-$7.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $24.05 and a 1-year high of $51.08.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.91 per share, for a total transaction of $778,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian T. Marley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,817,000 after buying an additional 626,491 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,563,000 after buying an additional 271,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,911,000 after buying an additional 105,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,592,000 after buying an additional 80,830 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

