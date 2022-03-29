Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.88. The company had a trading volume of 295,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,058. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,653,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

