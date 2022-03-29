Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Given New €37.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.50 ($42.31) to €37.50 ($41.21) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Accor from €37.08 ($40.75) to €35.50 ($39.01) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accor to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Accor from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from €37.00 ($40.66) to €32.00 ($35.16) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $6.33 on Monday. Accor has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $8.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

