Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Up 89.7% in March

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the February 28th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ACRDF opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Acreage has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Acreage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

