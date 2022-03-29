Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on AFIB shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Acutus Medical stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. 188,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,172. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $1.39 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 7.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Acutus Medical by 241.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 120.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

