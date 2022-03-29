ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $1.76 on Monday. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $344.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 88.51% and a negative return on equity of 61.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

