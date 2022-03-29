Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,061 ($40.10) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($38.64) to GBX 2,630 ($34.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($45.35) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,727.88 ($35.73).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,536 ($33.22) on Friday. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 2,346 ($30.73) and a one year high of GBX 3,706 ($48.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,862.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,040.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 118 ($1.55) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis purchased 6,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,453 ($32.13) per share, with a total value of £158,046.79 ($207,030.12). Also, insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($33.72) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($131,296.25).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

