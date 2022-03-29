Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,797 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 857.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $11.14 on Tuesday, hitting $461.15. The company had a trading volume of 112,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,761. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $217.82 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $562.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,517 shares of company stock worth $11,236,276. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $591.08.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

