Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Adobe in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 23rd. Griffin Securities analyst now forecasts that the software company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Adobe’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.00.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $450.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $212.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $470.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,517 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,276 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

