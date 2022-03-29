ADT (NYSE:ADT) & Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Head-To-Head Contrast

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ADT and Vivint Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADT $5.31 billion 1.15 -$340.82 million ($0.41) -18.17 Vivint Smart Home $1.48 billion 1.02 -$305.55 million ($1.72) -4.20

Vivint Smart Home has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADT. ADT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivint Smart Home, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

ADT has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of ADT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of ADT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADT and Vivint Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADT -6.43% -6.46% -1.18% Vivint Smart Home -20.77% N/A -10.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADT and Vivint Smart Home, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADT 0 2 2 0 2.50 Vivint Smart Home 0 2 3 0 2.60

ADT currently has a consensus target price of $10.06, suggesting a potential upside of 35.07%. Vivint Smart Home has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 126.83%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than ADT.

ADT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADT, Inc. engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services. The company was founded in May 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, door and window sensors, security cameras and smoke alarms, door locks, motion sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, emergency pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, fire, flood, and burglary sensors. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact their connected home with voice or mobile device, including front door, viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and visitors. As of March 31, 2021, its smart home platform had approximately 1.9 million subscribers and managed approximately 26 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

