Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Brokerages predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) will post $5.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $3.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $21.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $21.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.14 billion to $25.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on AMD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.07.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,996 shares of company stock valued at $19,651,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 279,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.71. 1,936,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,570,816. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.24.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

