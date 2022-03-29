Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$8.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Advantage Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Advantage Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 56,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.83. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.50.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 94.29%. The firm had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

