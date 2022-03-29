Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Head-To-Head Review

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) and Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adverum Biotechnologies and Brickell Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies 0 7 0 0 2.00 Brickell Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $4.60, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Brickell Biotech has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 693.65%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Adverum Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Brickell Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35% Brickell Biotech -9,770.79% -163.84% -129.60%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.0% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adverum Biotechnologies and Brickell Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 541.80 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -0.91 Brickell Biotech $400,000.00 75.21 -$39.47 million ($0.53) -0.48

Brickell Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (Get Rating)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Brickell Biotech (Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

