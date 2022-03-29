AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DWEQ traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. 1,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,945. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.64. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:DWEQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,796,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 94.47% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Alpha Equal Weight ETF worth $73,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

