Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Down 36.0% in March

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 28th total of 552,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,392,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17. Adyen has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $34.94.

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Adyen from €2,750.00 ($3,021.98) to €2,500.00 ($2,747.25) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs; and data insights.

