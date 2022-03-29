AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,588 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $644,733,000 after purchasing an additional 293,949 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 12.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,074,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,165,000 after acquiring an additional 446,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PBA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.75.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 126.75%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

