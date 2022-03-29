AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 494 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ABB by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $17,772,000. Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,531,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $0.537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.12.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

