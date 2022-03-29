AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in First Horizon by 3.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,359,000 after purchasing an additional 518,682 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 5.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after purchasing an additional 406,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in First Horizon by 48.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in First Horizon by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.