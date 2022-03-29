AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $87.31 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $75.53 and a one year high of $93.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.50.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

