AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 266,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 71,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 377,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 65,530 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMAO stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.34.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish acquired 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.37 per share, with a total value of $38,275.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

