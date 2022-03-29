Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.61 million during the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%.

Shares of Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $278.62 million, a P/E ratio of 207.64 and a beta of 1.45. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09.

In related news, VP Michael A. Brannan sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $189,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mario M. Rosati sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,875 shares of company stock valued at $294,802. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

