AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Stock Price Down 4.7%

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.78 and last traded at $92.19. 4,257 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 511,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVAV. downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.13.

The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,222.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

