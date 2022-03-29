AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Shares Gap Down to $4.90

Shares of AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $4.34. AEye shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 9,004 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64.
About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)
AEye, Inc develops vision hardware, software, and algorithms for autonomous vehicles. The company offers sensors, such as 4Sight A and 4Sight M. It designs iDAR, a robotic solution of artificial perception that fuses LiDAR, computer vision, and artificial intelligence for perception and motion planning for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicles.
