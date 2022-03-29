AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Raises Dividend to $0.55 Per Share

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

AFCG stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.34. AFC Gamma has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $405.26 million and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 55.06%. On average, research analysts predict that AFC Gamma will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.