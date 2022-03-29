AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Barclays

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.96.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.07.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.