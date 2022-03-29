Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,327,761,000 after buying an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,269,255,000 after buying an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,762,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $905,618,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,727,000 after buying an additional 2,423,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,471,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,302,000 after buying an additional 296,787 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $135.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.06 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.54.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

