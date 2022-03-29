Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALRN opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.56. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

