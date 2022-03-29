Aimia (AIM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aimia (TSE:AIM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE:AIM opened at C$5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.92. Aimia has a 12 month low of C$3.95 and a 12 month high of C$6.43.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aimia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

