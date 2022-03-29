Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Up 0.9%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 42,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 273,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRI. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Industries Group by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,242,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

