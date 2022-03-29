Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Shares Up 0.9%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. 42,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 273,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Several brokerages have issued reports on AIRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Industries Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Air Industries Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)
Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.
