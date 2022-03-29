Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APD. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several research firms have commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.56.

NYSE:APD traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.66. 40,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,144. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.81 and a 200 day moving average of $274.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.