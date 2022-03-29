Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCFGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,587,300 shares, an increase of 91.5% from the February 28th total of 1,873,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.9 days.

Separately, HSBC raised Aker Carbon Capture ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:AKCCF opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82.

Aker Carbon Capture AS provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage. The company's carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

