Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 237,800 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.5 days.

AKZOF stock opened at $85.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.49. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $79.95 and a 52-week high of $131.37.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

About Akzo Nobel (Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.