Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Senior Officer Stephen Walter King Sells 5,000 Shares

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stephen Walter King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$103,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 829,817 shares in the company, valued at C$17,094,230.20.

Shares of TSE:AD.UN opened at C$20.51 on Tuesday. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.15 and a 12 month high of C$20.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.60. The firm has a market cap of C$921.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is a positive change from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.50 target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.61.

About Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

