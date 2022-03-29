Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALRM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet cut Alarm.com from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.43.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $65.93 on Friday. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $60.70 and a 12-month high of $95.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $64,839.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,348,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

