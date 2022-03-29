Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 25.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $57.19 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.67.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

