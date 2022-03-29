Alchemy Pay Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $181.74 million and $31.53 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.93 or 0.00412536 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00092419 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00103128 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007629 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000460 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,231,156,507 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

