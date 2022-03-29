Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $115.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of AA stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.52. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.10%.

In related news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.