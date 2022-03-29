Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15 (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend payment by 6.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a payout ratio of 125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $9.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $196.70 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52 week low of $163.91 and a 52 week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.68.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARE. TheStreet cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $1,025,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,062,000 after purchasing an additional 103,536 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,351,000 after acquiring an additional 31,655 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $6,199,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth $5,090,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

