Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1706 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 84.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

NYSE:AQN opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

