Algorand Price Tops $0.92 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001945 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $6.11 billion and approximately $253.42 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.45 or 0.00197169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001029 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00027390 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.49 or 0.00416695 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00051178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009862 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,063,607,512 coins and its circulating supply is 6,632,769,347 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

