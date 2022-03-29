Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237,243 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Macquarie started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,168,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,031,136. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.42 and its 200-day moving average is $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $312.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

