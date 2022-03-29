Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after buying an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BABA. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $115.09 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

