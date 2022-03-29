Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Allscripts’ year-over-year uptick in the top and bottom lines, and a surge in total bookings in fourth-quarter 2021 are impressive. Revenues from both arms also rose in the quarter, which is encouraging. The launch of Guided Scheduling is also promising. Continued innovations auger well. The expansion of margins is another positive. New alliances and continued innovation bode well. Solid prospects in the Sunrise EHR platform raises our optimism on the stock. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Allscripts’ results in fourth quarter were better than expected. Over the past six months, Allscripts has outperformed the industry. Yet, healthcare regulatory changes and consolidation in the healthcare industry are threats to Allscripts’ business. Forex woes, integration risks and stiff competition persist.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

MDRX traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.23. The stock had a trading volume of 48,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,975. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.56.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 174,655 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 484.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 243,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 201,427 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,491 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

