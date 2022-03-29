Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) vs. Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Head to Head Survey

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) and Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Tantech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alto Ingredients 3.82% 14.30% 9.15% Tantech N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Alto Ingredients and Tantech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alto Ingredients $1.21 billion 0.40 $46.08 million $0.61 11.00 Tantech $42.28 million 0.07 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

Alto Ingredients has higher revenue and earnings than Tantech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.7% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Tantech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alto Ingredients and Tantech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alto Ingredients 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alto Ingredients currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.03%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Tantech.

Volatility & Risk

Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tantech has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Tantech on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alto Ingredients (Get Rating)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

About Tantech (Get Rating)

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor. The Trading segment focuses on exporting charcoal products. The Electric Vehicle segment offers solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang on November 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

