American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Trading 6.7% Higher

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. 17,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,382,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.73.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $30,113.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 121,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $702,790.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,039 shares of company stock worth $1,552,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in American Well by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in American Well by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in American Well by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Well by 31.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offers urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; musculoskeletal care.

