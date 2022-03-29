AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) and Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM) Critical Survey

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) and Cosmos (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AmerisourceBergen and Cosmos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmerisourceBergen 0 4 3 0 2.43 Cosmos 0 0 0 0 N/A

AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus target price of $152.86, suggesting a potential downside of 1.21%. Given AmerisourceBergen’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AmerisourceBergen is more favorable than Cosmos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.5% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.8% of AmerisourceBergen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.1% of Cosmos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AmerisourceBergen and Cosmos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmerisourceBergen $213.99 billion 0.15 $1.54 billion $7.71 20.07 Cosmos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AmerisourceBergen has higher revenue and earnings than Cosmos.

Profitability

This table compares AmerisourceBergen and Cosmos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmerisourceBergen 0.73% 543.21% 3.72% Cosmos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AmerisourceBergen beats Cosmos on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies. The Other segment focuses on global commercialization services and animal health, and includes AmerisourceBergen Consulting Services ABCS, World Courier, and MWI. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, PA.

Cosmos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cosmos Holdings Inc. operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, OTC medications, and medical devices with EU distribution network. The company identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes products that enhance patients' lives and outcomes and has a network of clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Italy, France, Singapore, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, the Netherlands, and Greece, as well as has distribution centers in Thessaloniki, Greece, Athens, Greece and Harlow, the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Prime Estates and Developments, Inc. and changed its name to Cosmos Holdings Inc. in November 2013. Cosmos Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

